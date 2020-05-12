Miya happy at Bantu

Leemisa Thuseho

BANTU attacking midfielder Mpho Miya does not regret his decision to join his current club.

In fact, he is happy to have improved his chances of playing in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The former Free State Stars player joined the Mafeteng giants during the last transfer window signing a two-year and half years’ contract.

Miya told the Lesotho Times this week that if he had remained in South Africa, then it would have taken a longer time for him to play in the Champions’ League.

“Bantu is now at the top of the league table but when I was in South Africa, it wasn’t easy for me to make it into the premier league level,” Miya said.

“It’s never easy to break into the premier league at a young age in South Africa but that is different in Lesotho because I am already playing for one of the biggest teams in the country.”

He also believes playing for Bantu will put him on the spotlight so that he can be noticed by bigger teams in South Africa.

Miya says his decision to join Bantu was tough as he was had also received offers from South African teams. In the end, the decision came six months later.

The player caught the attention of Bantu gaffer Bob Mafoso during a friendly between Lesotho’s under-20 side and the Free State Stars Multichoice team. Mafoso was in charge of the under-20 team at the time.

“He (Mafoso) started calling me at the end of the 2018/19 season asking if I wanted to join Bantu but I turned him down. At one point I would reject his calls but he did not give up.”

It was his childhood friend Tšepang Sefali, who also plays for Bantu, who influenced him to finally join Bantu.

Although he is yet to earn a spot in the team’s starting line-up, Miya has featured in one cup game and five league games.

He however, thinks his time will come soon.

“I am competing against the likes of Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Hlompho Kalake and Thabo Lesaoana.

“All these are talented and experienced players who can win you any game and it is not easy for me to overtake them. But I hope I am on the right track,” Miya said.