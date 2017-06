DEPUTY Prime Minister and Lesotho Congress for Democracy leader Mothetjoa Metsing has won the Mahobong #9 constituency in Leribe district during Saturday’s National Assembly elections with 4663 votes, which constituted 52.3% of the votes.

In second place was the All Basotho Convention’s Sello Fonane with 3354 votes, which constituted 37.6% of the votes.