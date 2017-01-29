Metolong boss passes on

Bereng Mpaki

METOLONG Authority Chief Executive Officer, Keith Reynolds, has died after spearheading the statutory entity since 2014.

Mr Reynolds, who joined Metolong Authority in 2008 as planning manager, has overseen the execution of the Metolong Dam and Water Supply Programme (MDWSP), a $430 million (M5.7 billion) public works project meant to provide a new raw water supply for Maseru and the surrounding towns.

The dam was built on the South Phuthiatsana River, around 35km from Maseru, to supply treated water to more than 500 000 people for domestic and industrial use.

According to a statement released by the Metolong Authority, Mr Reynolds died on 14 January 2017. The statement also revealed that a memorial service for Mr Reynolds would be held today at the National Convention Centre at 2.30pm.

“All current and former Metolong Dam and Water Supply Programme role players from the public, private sectors as well as international and non – governmental bodies are invited to the service to join the Authority to pay their last respects to Mr Reynolds,” notes the statement.

Mr Reynolds, the statement further asserts, was instrumental in ensuring the MDWSP delivered on its mandate of supplying treated water to Maseru and the neighbouring towns of Teyateyaneng, Roma, Mazenod and Morija.

Among the milestones achieved under his stewardship include construction of the dam to full height in February 2015, delivery of water to Roma, Mazenod and Morija in September 2014, Teyateyaneng in January 2015, Maseru at the Ha Leqele High South Reservoir in March 2015 and through the Mpilo Reservoir in May 2015.

Mr Reynolds also spearheaded the completion of the Metolong Water treatment works, the dam, the water transmission pipelines and various social and environmental management programmes which were formally inaugurated by King Letsie III in November 2015.

Mr Reynolds’s place will be filled temporarily by Lebekoane Ntoi, a civil engineer with experience in the management of infrastructure development projects.