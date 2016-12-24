Matsoso itching for Likuena chance

Mikia Kalati

LESOTHO-born Napo Matsoso, who has been making headlines in the United States of America after being named in the All-Southeast Region First Team for the second year running, is itching for a chance to play for the national senior Likuena soccer side.

Matsoso, whose father was a Lesotho international and played for the now defunct former league champions, Arsenal, is among four Kentucky Wildcats players named in the All-Southeast Region team by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Matsoso started in all 19 of Kentucky’s matches and weighed in with eight goals (three of which were match-winners) and four assists.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times from his US base, Matsoso said “Things have gone pretty well this season and I am enjoying my football,” adding, “It would be really great to get a call up to the national team”.

Fellow American-based player, Jane ‘Sunny’ Tšotleho, who made his debut for the national team in the 2-0 win over Liberia in 2014 in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, said his countryman has matured enough to be tested at the national team level.

“I honestly think that he is a good player who has matured,” Tšotleho said of Matsoso.

“I would not say the fact that he plays in a competitive league gives him the edge, but the fact is that he is doing well where he is.

“Right now, he is the best player in his team and I think that says he should be considered for Likuena,” Tšotleho said.

For his part, Likuena coach Maliehe said he has been in contact with Matsoho and “I will definitely consider him for our international matches in the new year”.

Former Lesotho goalkeeper, Thabane Sutu, who is a coach in America, facilitated Matsoso and Tšotleho’s stay in America.

Sutu, who also played for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, recruited the two boys as teenagers in 2009 and they were subsequently adopted by the family of a car dealer, Marc Maguire who has lived with them ever since.