Matlama, LCS renew rivalry

Mikia Kalati

TWO of the country’s most successful soccer sides Matlama and LCS face off in a potentially mouth-watering Vodacom Premier League encounter at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams have won 16 league titles between them but have lately found the going tough and LCS appear to have a realistic shot at this season’s title.

LCS coach Mpitsa Marai this week told the Lesotho Times that his side had not been consistent enough to be in the race for the championship and getting the three points was what mattered most against their old rivals.

He said he was generally satisfied with his side’s performances although they did not always get desired results, adding, “But I would be happy if a good performance will go hand in hand with good results”.

The former Likuena defender who is also assistant coach of the national team said his charges needed to be more clinical in front of goal.

“Our performance has not been that bad, we just have to score and win matches,” the LCS coach said, adding, “Our top goal scorer Tohayin Mark has been in and out of the team due to injuries and that has made life very difficult for us in terms of scoring”.

“He (Mark) looks to be injury prone because has only played nine of our 16 games so far while our new striker Leboneng Moqecho has not been fully committed to the club due to work commitments.

“If it was not for that I believe our performance and position on the log would have been better,” Marai said.

On the other hand, Matlama defender Tšeliso Ramathe said he was confident Tse Putsoa would build on their 2-2 all draw with Bantu on Sunday to collect maximum points against LCS.

“I think we showed character to get an equaliser and avoid defeat as we had lost to Bantu a week earlier in the cup competition,” the defender said.

“We are also scoring goals and we just need to make sure that we do not concede easily.

“LCS is never an easy side that means we have to be ready and work hard for the three points on the day,” he said.

Ramathe said the country most successful side was currently work in progress following changes to the coaching staff, adding, “But the signs are there that we are a good team and once everything is in place positive results will come automatically.

“We just have to keep working hard and improving as a team,” he added.

Elsewhere on Saturday, LDF host LMPS at Ratjomose Barracks in a match that could potentially produce fireworks as both sides are among the top 8 teams and would be looking to make the top four at the end of the season.

On Sunday, struggling Linare have a mountain to climb against second-placed Bantu when the teams clash at Maputsoe DIFA Ground.

Log leaders Kick4Life will also look to consolidate their position against improved Liphakoe who are yet to lose a match in the second round.

The Quthing side has already scored big wins over Matlama and LCS respectively in recent weeks and will be hoping for another big result against the Leslie Notši coached side.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday

LDF v LMPS

Matlama v LCS

Sky Battalion v Butha Buthe Warriors

Sunday

Linare v Bantu

Kick4Life v Liphakoe

Likhopo v Sandawana