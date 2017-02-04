Matlama, Bantu face off

. . . as LNIG Top8 gets underway

Mikia Kalati

REVENGE will not be in the minds of Bantu players when they clash with rivals Matlama in the pick of LNIG Top8 tournament matches that get underway on Saturday.

The teams will face off at Setsoto stadium.

Tse Putsoa won the first battle between the two teams in a league match on the first weekend of this year but A Matšo Matebele coach, James Madidilane said the focus was simply on doing well in order to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

“To us, this match is as important as any of the games we have played,” Madidilane said, adding, “The only difference is that it is a cup game and that gives us a chance to work on winning a trophy”.

“I do not want to talk about the match we lost to Matlama because they will be the first to admit that it could have gone either way.”

Madidilane said although Tse Putsoa would be coming into the match with their heads high after their 8-0 demolition of Butha Buthe Warriors in a league match last Sunday, “their big win will not count come Saturday”.

“It will be a different ball game and we just have to plan properly for the match to emerge as the winners.

“We are aware of what is at stake and the players will give their best to make sure we do well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matlama midfielder Mabuti Potloane said it would be a special game against one of our big rivals.

“I know they will not want to lose to us again so that by itself means it will be a tough game,” the midfielder maestro said.

“We just have to be fully prepared for war. The fact that we have not been doing well in the league also makes it very important as it is a chance to win silverware this season.”

He said their big win over Butha Buthe Warriors on Sunday was a huge morale booster and it would motivate the team to score more goals going forward.

The LNIG Top8 quarterfinals kick-off with a match between defending champions Lioli and Likhopo also at Setsoto stadium on Saturday.

Maputsoe DIFA Ground will host another quarterfinal double header that will see LDF go head to head with LCS, followed by an encounter between Sandawana and Kick4Life.

The second leg of the quarterfinals will take place on 15 and 26 February.

LNIG Top8 fixtures:

Saturday

Likhopo v Lioli 1pm-Setsoto stadium

Matlama v Bantu 3pm -Setsoto

Sunday

Sandawana v Kick4Life

LDF v LCS