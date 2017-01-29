Matete suffers first defeat at Matlama

Mikia Kalati

NEWLY-APPOINTED Matlama coach Seephephe Matete suffered his first loss since taking over the reins at Tse Putsoa last month.

Tse Putsoa was stunned 1-0 by Quthing side, Liphakoe courtesy of a Tšepang Makapa strike.

Matete has won one, lost one and drawn one since replacing Moses Maliehe as the Matlama coach.

Matlama remain seventh, a position they have occupied since beating pacesetters Bantu in the first weekend of this month.

Liphakoe moved up to 10th from 11th after the victory.

Struggling Likhopo played to a 1-1 stalemate with LMPS in a match also played at the LCS Ground on Sunday.

The point was not enough for Likhopo who remain in trouble after collecting just six points from 15 games.

LMPS are fifth on the 14-team table.

LDF and Rovers played out a 2-all draw at Ratjomose Barracks and the latter remain in the drop zone with 10 points from 15 games.

On Saturday, Bantu hammered Butha Buthe Warriors 6-1 at DIFA Ground in Maputsoe to maintain pole position with 33 points.

Lazola Tjokojokoane and Mokone Marabe each scored a brace and Litšepe Marabe and Teboho Lilane completed the rout of the basement side who look to be on their way back to the A division.

Defending champions Lioli also defeated Linare 1-0 in Maputsoe with the goal coming from veteran defender Shetsane Ramoseka.

Tse Nala remain a point behind Bantu and are only ahead of third placed Kick4Life by virtue of a superior goal difference.

The latter maintained their impressive start to the second round by defeating Sandawana 2-0 for their second successive win.

LCS also kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over Sky Battalion.

Cameroonian Tahayim Mark netted for the second successive match and was joined among the goals by Hopolang Mohlalefi and Mosiuoa Boseka as the Correctional Service side moved within five points of the log leaders.