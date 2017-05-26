‘Maseribane lays sabotage charge at govt

Limpho Sello

BASOTHO National Party (BNP) leader Thesele ‘Maseribane has accused the government of sabotaging the developmental initiatives he spearheaded as a minister by locking up the equipment he bought.

Chief ‘Maseribane told a campaign rally in Quthing earlier this week that the equipment was “rusting in storerooms” instead of being utilised to improve people’s lives.

However, Gender, Youth, Sport and Recreation Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu has rubbished the BNP leader’s claims, saying Chief ‘Maseribane did none of the initiatives he was taking credit for.

Chief ‘Maseribane, who held the same portfolio during the Thomas Thabane-led government, told the BNP supporters that he worked hard to develop the district and to create jobs for Basotho through various initiatives.

The tripartite coalition government, which also included the All Basotho Convention and Lesotho Congress for Democracy, collapsed in 2014 after assuming power on 8 June 2012.

Then premier and ABC leader, Dr Thabane, had fallen out with his then coalition partner, LCD leader, Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing, for allegedly not consulting him when making key decisions on governance.

Chief ‘Maseribane said the baking machine, wool and mohair washing and processing machine as well as radio transmission equipment he had bought were not being used by the current government to spite him.

He said Mr Mokhothu had decided to keep the equipment in a storeroom, instead of availing it to young people for use.

“I bought the equipment to create jobs for Basotho,” Chief Maseribane said.

“I also bought equipment meant to establish a community radio station that would have created jobs for the Quthing community. Instead, it was left in government storerooms to rust.”

Chief ‘Maseribane urged the gathering to take the government to task for not availing the equipment.

“Protesting for the right reasons is not a crime. Fight for what belongs to you,” he said.

For his part, Mr Mokhothu said most of the equipment at the ministry was bought by the former Gender minister Mathabiso Lepono in 2010 and not Chief ‘Maseribane.

Mr Mokhothu said Chief ‘Maseribane was supposed to implement a number of laid out projects during his tenure as a minister but he used the money meant for the projects in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.

“I am the one who started distributing the equipment and we have built two bakery plants in Thaba-Tseka and also established a tailoring business for youths around that area. It is not true that Ntate ‘Maseribane bought equipment during his time in the ministry,” Mr Mokhothu said.

“As for the community radio station equipment, I am not aware of it and I haven’t seen it.”

