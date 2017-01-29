Marai demands consistency

. . . as high flying LCS date motivated Liphakoe

Mikia Kalati

LCS coach, Mpitsa Marai has challenged his charges to maintain consistency in their pursuit order of log leaders Bantu ahead of their encounter with Liphakoe on Saturday.

Affectionately known as Masheshena, the Correctional Service side have posted back-to-back victories since the start of the second round of the Vodacom Premier League this month and the former Lesotho international feels his side has the pedigree to challenge for the league title.

“I am happy with how things have gone since the start of the second round though you can never be satisfied as a coach,” Marai said, adding, “We have made huge progress and the players have given everything in the two matches they have played so far”.

“They are committed and determined to go against all odds for the three points in every game.”

Marai praised Cameroonian striker Tohayin Mark who scored in both matches, saying, “He has really given us shape upfront”.

“He has scored seven goals in eight games and that shows what he has brought into the team.

“The most important thing going forward is consistency and we are working to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, Liphakoe midfielder Mohau Rammoneng said the team was brimming with confidence after last Sunday’s (1-0) big win over Matlama.

“The win was a huge morale booster and LCS should expect a tough game because football is a game of surprises,” the midfielder said.

“We go into every match with the hope of collecting maximum points so it will be no different against LCS.

“What I can tell you is that we are working hard to put smiles on the faces of our supporters,” he said.

The Likuena midfielder also said the addition of experienced forward Lehlomela Ramabele was paying off for the Quthing side.

“He is a very experienced player and his addition has helped the team a lot because he works hard throughout the game.

“His is a goal scorer and that means we have somebody we can count on for goals which were lacking in the first round.

“He also does his part in motivating young players,” Rammoneng said.

Log leaders Bantu have a trip to Roma where they face Rovers on Saturday, in a must-win encounter as second and third placed Lioli and Kick4Life are primed to capitalise on any slip-up.

Only a point separates the top three teams.

Lioli are also in action on Saturday against LMPS at PTC Ground as are Kick4Life who take on struggling Likhopo.

Vodacom Premier League fixtures:

Saturday

Rovers v Bantu

LCS v Liphakoe

LMPS v Lioli

Likhopo v Kick4Life

Sunday

Sandawana v LDF

Matlama v BB Warriors

Sky Battalion v Linare