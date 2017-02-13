Man dies from ‘quarrel’ with cops

’Marafaele Mohloboli

POLICE say they are investigating the fatal shooting of Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) Internal Audit department head Thibello Nteso on Monday evening after a “quarrel” with Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) members in Maseru West.

According to police spokesperson Superintendent Clifford Molefe, Mr Nteso (46) died from injuries sustained from the shooting after a “quarrel had erupted” with police officers who were on duty in Maseru West.

Supt Molefe would not be drawn to elaborate on where exactly the LMPS members were stationed and the details of the incident, when asked by the Lesotho Times, only saying investigations were ongoing.

According to a statement Supt Molefe issued on Tuesday, the incident happened at around 9pm on Monday.

“The man was injured and rushed to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital after he was shot, where he later died,” read part of the terse statement.

LEC Information Officer Phumla Moleko confirmed the identity of the deceased in an interview with this paper, saying Mr Nteso had been in the employ of the LEC for nine years.

“He was shot at the LEC’s flats on Monday night after he had just left one of his colleagues after finishing work.

“Mr Nteso was very good at what he did. He was one of the best auditors that this company had and his sudden death has left us overwhelmed as we don’t know who will do his job as efficiently as he did. He gave his all and loved his work in addition to being very dedicated. He is going to be dearly missed. That’s all I can really say for now,” said Ms Moleko.