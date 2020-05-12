Maloro enjoying life at Celtic

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO international, Litšeoane Maloro, who plies her trade at SAFA Women’s National League (SWNL) side Bloemfontein Celtic, says she is enjoying her life at the team.

Maloro joined Celtic at the beginning of the just ended season from Kick4Life as a striker. She has however, been turned into a central defender and she says she is happy in the new role.

“The technical team moved me into defence because we had a small pool of players so we needed personnel in defence,” Maloro said.

“In the beginning it was tough but I have eased into the role and I am loving it.”

Maloro left the country as one of the most prolific strikers in the Women’s Super League. She was in second with 21 goals in the 2018/19 season behind LDF’s Kholu Lebakeng who had 25 goals that season.

When she joined Bloemfontein, she scored twice towards the of 2019 helping her side thump Durban Ladies 6-0 in Soweto.

Nicknamed Kamoli, Maloro went on to score four times in the side’s next matches before she was converted into a center-back.

“I started the season well but I was not scoring as much as I had anticipated considering my scoring rate when I was still playing at home. The competition was intense in South Africa.

“In all the matches that I played as a striker, I scored six goals, which wasn’t bad but I had expected more.”

Celtic finished the 2019/20 season in third place in the 12-team league behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Tshwane University of Technology and Maloro is looking forward to playing in her new role. She hopes to have improved when the league starts in August.

“Next season I will still be playing as a defender, so I am looking forward to the challenge. It is interesting and I believe it is going to help me also improve as a footballer because it comes with different responsibilities from what I was used.”

She said she was currently resting in Lesotho while awaiting the commencement of the 2020/21 season in August. She said she was doing all she can to remain safe in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.