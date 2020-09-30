Majoro calls for UN security council reform

Mohalenyane Phakela

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has called for the enlargement of the United Nations (UN) security council to accommodate more countries to enhance democracy and transparency within the multinational organisation.

Dr Majoro made the call in his address to the ongoing 75th UN General Assembly which was aired on Tuesday.

Unlike in previous years where world leaders meet at the UN headquarters in New York, this time around, they delivered pre-recorded speeches from their home countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The UN security council consists of five permanent members and ten members who are elected on a rotational basis. The five permanent members are China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The security council is tasked with maintaining international peace and security. Its members meet whenever peace is threatened in any part of the world.

In his address, Dr Majoro called for the expansion of the UN Security Council, saying this would ensure that its decisions would be fair on all member states.

“We cannot achieve the United Nations we want without the reform of the highest decision-making body in the system – the UN Security Council – to take into account the principles, ideas and objectives of the UN Charter for a further world based on universalism, equality and regional balance,” Dr Majoro said.

“Lesotho firmly believes in enlargement of the security council in both permanent and non-permanent categories. In today’s globalised world, it is incomprehensible that the (security council) decisions that bind us all are left in the hands of a few.

“Global security is not a privilege and should not be a preserve for a handful. The reform of the security council should take into consideration the aspirations of Africa.

“Transparency, inclusivity and democracy must inform the work of the United Nations system. Lesotho reaffirms the need for an enhanced multilateral system underpinned by principles of unity and solidarity.”

Dr Majoro also acknowledged the adoption of sustainable development goals which the UN has set out to achieve by 2030. He called for solidarity and unity of purpose to enable UN member states to effective to respond to challenges facing the world including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a time that calls for solidarity and unwavering commitment to multilateralism. It is my fervent hope that in resolving not to leave anyone or country behind in accelerating the 2030 agenda, our respective countries will from now on find ways of working together. That is the future we want.

“As we celebrate 75 years since the formation of UN, it is also right to reflect on the vital roles of international solidarity and cooperation to effectively respond to numerous global challenges including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In vulnerable countries like Lesotho, this situation has increased the already existing poverty, inequality and vulnerability, thereby reversing the development gains of the past decades.

“Addressing this multifaceted challenge requires enhanced partnerships at bilateral, regional and international levels,” Dr Majoro said.