Mafeteng man killed over a flash disk

A THIRTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD Mafeteng man is languishing in police custody after allegedly stabbing to death another man from the same district during a dispute over a flash disk.

Deputy police spokesperson Senior Inspector Lerato Motseki said the suspect, Mohapi Mokhele appeared in court on 9 January and was remanded in custody for the alleged murder of the 26-year-old man.

“On 8 January, the suspect found the deceased fighting with another man and tried to intervene. It is alleged that in the process the suspect stabbed the man to death,” Senior Inspector Motseki said.

He said the suspect will reappear in court on 29 January

