Madidilane relishes LDF test

Mikia Kalati

PACESETTERS Bantu, Coach James Madidilane is expecting a tough contest when his side hosts LDF in a Vodacom Premier League match they must win to maintain or even extend their lead at the top of the table.

A Matšo Matebele currently tops the standings with 40 points after 18 games and Madidilane told the Lesotho Times that every game will be like a cup final as the race hots up for the league title.

“From now onwards every game is like a cup final to us and we should not lose,” Madidilane said, adding, “Any slip up would mean one of Lioli or Kick4Life will overtake us.”

“We are lucky to come up against LDF soon after playing Matlama last weekend as their style is the same so we will be ready for the match against LDF.”

Madidilane also expressed satisfaction with his charges’ performance so far but acknowledged there was still room for improvement.

He said while it was their aim to win at least one trophy, it was also important that they did not put unnecessary pressure on themselves but focused on each match as it came.

For his part, LDF coach Motheo Mohapi said they desperately needed to win to get their campaign back on track.

“We have to win to get our campaign back on track because it has been a season of injuries especially to our senior players,” The LDF coach stated, adding, “The task will be difficult without our injured players, but we have to trust the youngsters to do the job on Saturday”.

“But I must confess that the league title is out of our reach and it’s all about finishing in a respectable position.”

In another potentially explosive tie, Sandawana host Matlama at Maputsoe DIFA Ground on Saturday.

Tse Putsoa have been going through a rough patch during which they were eliminated from the LNIG Top 8 tournament and managed only two victories in eight games under Seephephe Matete who took over the reins at the start of the second round.

The country’s most successful side is seventh on the log and trail log leaders Bantu by a whopping 15 points.

The last of the Saturday matches will feature relegation-threatened Rovers against LCS at Machabeng Ground in Roma.

On Sunday, Setsoto stadium will host the big clash between second placed Kick4Life and third placed Lioli.