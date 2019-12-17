Local film up for US award

Nthatuoa Koeshe

LOCAL film, Molisana, has been nominated for an award at the 2020 Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival in Texas.

The film brushed aside at least 1 600 other films from all over the globe to make it on the shortlist.

The film’s executive producer, Lebohang Motlomelo, said the film would be released early next year.

He said they are hoping to screen it at different festivals before it can be released to the public.

“The film was submitted to international film festivals after it made it onto the official selection list of Lesotho Film Festival in November this year,” Lebohang said.

Molisana was written and directed by Ayesha Khuele while it was produced by Keneuoe Ramaqele under the Vision Street mentorship programme.

Motlomelo said the film revolves around the never told stories about men’s suffering. He said the film also ploughs into the dialogue about the 16 Day of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence commemorated from 25 November to 10 December annually.

Molisana is a story of Lekhetho, a herd boy in the rural mountains of Lesotho, raised by his uncle after the demise of his parents. He gets ambushed and attacked by other herd boys who beat him and steal his uncle’s cattle. Lekhetho goes home to report the matter. However, he is tormented by his uncle who demands his cattle back.

According to the confirmation letter sent to Motlomelo by the Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival, the film will be screened at the inaugural film festival during the weekend of 7 to 8 February 2020 in Texas.

“In our first year of the festival, we received over 1 600 submissions. Our team is thrilled to have your film as a part of our 2020 programme,” the letter reads.

“The Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival is dedicated to empower the creative spirit. Serving with heart and celebrating all.”

The letter also said that in 2020, the Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival will leverage the power of cinema and storytelling to bring the Waco community and more together to celebrate their shared humanity.

The two-day event will feature competition films, Hollywood studio releases presented at the Hippodrome Theater, Film and Faith Soul Sessions at places of worship and professional workshops presented at the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University.