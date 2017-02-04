Liphakoe set sights on top-8



Mikia Kalati

LIPHAKOE coach Motebang Makhetha says his players are not getting carried away by their giant killing feats which have seen them claim the prized scalps of Matlama and LCS over the last two weeks.

Makhetha replaced Teele Ntšonyana who left the club before the start of the second round after a spate of poor results.

Despite, turning things around at the club, Makhetha insists there is no reason for letting their success get to their heads and that there is still a lot to play for.

“In football even when your team is doing well it is never enough because other teams are also working hard to counter your success,” Makhetha said, adding, “So we cannot think of what we have achieved in the last three matches as being enough”.

The Quthing side is unbeaten in their opening three games of the second round having played a two-all draw against Rovers before back to back victories over powerhouses Matlama and Liphakoe.

But Makhetha said it was important “to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work hard and ensure we do not lose focus”.

“Our target is to be safe from relegation and from there we will see how it goes.

“As long as we are in a comfortable position then we can think of being among the top 8 teams at the end of the season.”

Liphakoe are on position nine with 19 points.

Bantu retained pole position after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rovers in Roma on Saturday, courtesy of an Itumeleng Faleni goal.

Lioli and Kick4Life also won their matches to retain second and third place respectively.

Tumelo Khutlang and Lekhanya Lekhanya scored as Tse Nala defeated LMPS 2-0 to ensure the Teyateyaneng side remains in the hunt for their third league title in a row.

Kick4Life on the other hand edged struggling Likhopo 2-1 with goals from Thabiso Brown and Morapeli Letsoetsa.

They are tied on 35 points with Lioli, one behind pacesetters Bantu.

On Sunday Matlama ran riot hammering basement club Butha Buthe Warriors 8-0 at LCS Ground.

Motebang Sera registered his second hat-trick of the campaign to take his tally to 11 goals while Mabuti Potloane and Phafa Tšosane were also among the goals.

Tse Putsoa remains seventh with 24 points.

There were also wins for Sandawana who defeated LDF in Maputsoe while Sky Battalion edged Linare 3-2 at LCS Ground.