Likuena must overcome fear factor

Mikia Kalati

NOW that Likuena coach Moses Maliehe has announced what I believe to be a very balanced 24 man squad of players that were mostly on top of their game in club football this season, it is time the players rose to the occasion and made the nation proud.

Likuena have a hectic schedule ahead of them beginning with the 10 June 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers against Tanzania.

My only gripe, if it can be called that, would be the decision to pick two LCS goalkeepers, Daniel Jousse and Sam Ketsekile.

But then again it’s not difficult to understand Maliehe’s logic given that Jousse has been Likuena’s first choice and he did very well at the 2016 COSAFA Cup where Lesotho reached the quarterfinals in Namibia.

For his part, Ketsekile has the height which is always a huge plus in international football and he has experience on the international stage.

The two have been interchanging at club level athough selecting both would seem somewhat unfair to Liteboho Mokhehle who had a good season for Lioli.

The third goalkeeper, LDF’s Likano Mphuthi has also staked his claim for a starting berth with an excellent debut in the friendly match against Mozambique capped by saving an Elias Pelembe penalty.

Pelembe is the Mozambique captain and plays for newly crowned South African premier league champions Bidvest Wits.

The defence also looks solid with the return of Lioli teammates Kopano Tseka and Bokang Sello.

The duo who have always been part of Maliehe’s plans had been frozen out of the squad after falling out with the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) who did not take kindly to their requests to be excused from Likuena’s December training camp reportedly on account of work commitments.

Bantu captain Thapelo Mokhehle had a good season too and he is no stranger to the Likuena set-up.

He brings versatility with his ability to play at centre-back or full-back.

The right back position also looks to be sorted with Mafa Moremoholo and Itumeleng Falene who were by far the best in that position in the just-ended campaign. Moremoholo is an experienced international footballer while Faleni still has a lot to learn.

Motiki Mohale, Poloko Mohale and Mkwanazi Motlomelo complete the defence and they will have to show why they were selected ahead of seasoned campaigners like Basia Makepe and Nkau Lerotholi.

The midfield is looking good with players who have been performing well over the past four years.

Captain Bokang Mothoana still has a lot to offer as is the case with Tšoanelo Koetle. A lot will be expected from him in matches of this magnitude.

It is also my fervent hope that Hlompho Kalake and Tumelo Khutlang will be as good as they have been at club level.

The duo could get offers in bigger leagues provided they maintain consistency and show up on the international stage.

I also cannot wait to see the United States-based Napo Matsoso who has finally been called up after getting rave reviews in the US.

The striking department also looks good as Maliehe picked all the strikers that were banging in the goals week in and week out this past season with the exception of top goal scorer, Mojela Letsie of LDF.

The lanky striker seems to be getting better with age like a fine wine but he somehow failed to make the cut probably because Maliehe prefers younger players.

His height would have given us the advantage and he should get his chance if the strikers fail to deliver.

As I have already pointed out, Maliehe has picked what is generally a balanced side that should be able to match anyone.

After all, we are playing Tanzania and not the likes of former AFCON champions like Zambia and Ghana as in previous years.

At best, Uganda and Cape Verde have just a slight advantage over us in that they have been in playing in recent continental competitions. But that is all there is to it and the players just need to shake off the fear factor to succeed.

We just have to be more cautious in the away games where we have always fared badly.

If we can do our best to get a result on the road and finish off our opponents at home, we could start something truly special.