Likhopo sink deeper into relegation zone

Mikia Kalati

VODACOM Premier League side Likhopo sank deeper into relegation waters after slumping to a 1-3 loss to Bantu in their first match of the second round of the 2016/2017 season.

This was the Red Army’s 12th loss in 14 matches and they remain second from bottom in the 14-team league.

Ramasimong Maloisane, Lazola Tjokojokoane and Litšepe Marabe scored for Bantu who returned to the top of the log standings with 30 points from 14 games. Reigning champions Lioli and Kick4Life are a point behind and in the second and third positions respectively.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Michael Mereku scored a late equaliser as Matlama battled from a goal down to share the spoils with LMPS in a match played at LMPS.

Basia Makepe opened the scoring for the police side.

Tšepo Lekhooana and Obakeng Modirwa were on target for Lioli as they recorded their ninth win of the season against LDF.

Mojalefa Tšoeu scored the solitary goal as Sandawana claimed maximum points against rookies Sky Battalion.

On Saturday, Rovers and Liphakoe played to a two-all draw in an exciting encounter in Quthing.

Third placed Kick4life were in a rampant mood beating basement club Butha Buthe Warriors 4-0 in Maputsoe.

Nkoto Masoabi netted a brace and Thabiso Brown and Marapeli Lesoetsa weighed in with a goal apiece to complete the rout.

Warriors appear destined for the A division as they have only collected two points from 14 games.

LCS also emerged as one of the weekend’s big winners after demolishing Linare 3-0.

LCS got their goals through Poloko Mohale who scored a double and Tahayim Mark.