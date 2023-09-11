Letshego launches loan repayment campaign

Tokelo Khausela

MICRO-LENDER, Letshego Financial Services Lesotho, yesterday launched a scheme meant to provide financial relief and convenience to customers to streamline their debt-management while benefiting from reduced interest rates.

The initiative is dubbed Letsgo campaign and was launched at Lancer’s Inn in Maseru. It is intended to

provide Letshego customers with the opportunity to consolidate their various loans into a single one for ease of payment.

Letshego customers will also stand chances to win M20 000 and M10 000 cash prizes every week as well as the monthly M150 000 top prize. The contest will run until 8 November 2023.

Speaking at the launch, Letshego’s Marketing Manager, Seema Tsotetsi, said the company’s vision was to offer competitive products that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

“Letshego is committed to delivering increasing value and options to customers and this campaign is a testament to that commitment,” Mr Tsotetsi said.

“Letshego also invites customers to consolidate their loans into one low and easy repayment with reduced rates and those will stand to win weekly and monthly cash prizes up to M150 000.”

He added that Letshego would randomly select winners through weekly radio shows.

The financial service-provider’s Head of Sales, Distribution and Marketing, Moeketsi Motebang, said managing multiple loans could be overwhelming because of varying interest rates, due dates and terms.

“The campaign addresses this challenge by combining multiple loans into a single, easy-to-manage repayment plan. This simplification not only eases the financial burden on borrowers, but also potentially leads to significant interest savings over time,” Mr Motebang said.

He noted that Letshego was committed to increasing financial inclusion through its efforts to serve underbanked communities, promoting financial literacy and delivering positive social impacts for its customers and communities.

“Debt consolidation can help customers get a lower monthly payment, pay off their debt sooner, increase their credit score and simplify their financial life,” Mr Motebang said.