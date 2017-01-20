Leribe man faces rape charges

A WOMAN from Thaba-Tseka has filed rape charges against her boyfriend’s roommate following a “streamline sexual encounter” with the two men.

Deputy police spokesperson Senior Inspector Lerato Motseki said the allegations stem from an incident after the woman aged 23, had drinks with the two men in a public bar in Thaba-Tseka on 10 January.

“After drinking, the three travelled together to a place shared by these two friends. The woman alleges that due to her intoxication, her boyfriend’s friend raped her on that night,” she said.

Senior Inspector Motseki said although the woman has not laid rape charges against her boyfriend, she said both men had sex with her without her consent.

The suspect is out on M300 bail and will reappear in court on 26 January.