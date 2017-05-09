LEPOSA boss fired from police force

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE General Secretary (GS) of the Lesotho Staff Police Association (LEPOSA), Inspector Moraleli Motloli has been dismissed from the police service with effect from 25 April, the Lesotho Times has learnt.

News of his dismissal was contained in the ‘Memo of discontentment’ written by LEPOSA’s deputy GS, Teboho Molumo.

The memo which is dated 29 April and addressed to regional committees, district committees and the entire membership of LEPOSA states among other things that, “LEPOSA administration unhappily puts on the public blare, the disappointment that befell our noble association”.

“To this end, the office of the Deputy General Secretary wishes to notify all the constitutional structures, portfolio committees and the entire membership about the attempted dismissal and or dismissal of the General Secretary.

“Comrade Motloli…has been dismissed from the police service effective from 25th April 2017,” reads part of the memo.

However, the memo further states that the dismissal was challenged in court and “a stay of execution has been granted pending the finalisation of the matter”.

This publication also learnt that Inspector Motloli’s court challenge would be heard in the constitutional court tomorrow.

His dismissal comes against the background of complaints by LEPOSA over alleged poor working conditions of the police.

LEPOSA complained about delays in paying police officers’ salaries for March and April, which government attributed to technical glitches.

More recently, Inspector Motloli demanded that Commissioner of police (COMPOL) Molahlehi Letsoepa and his advisory board comment on the allegations by the Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader, Monyane Moleleki to the effect that the recruitment of police officers was riddled with nepotism, partisanship and corruption.

Mr Moleleki, a former Police Minister accused the Democratic Congress (DC) and Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) parties of staffing the security forces with their supporters.

The DC led by Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili and the LCD which is led by Deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing are the main parties in the outgoing seven parties’ coalition government.

In presenting his demands, Inspector Motloli said it was necessary to respond to the allegations which tainted the image of the police force. He also said that the “police cannot be used as a political tool.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of LEPOSA, Inspector Teboho Modia confirmed the dismissal of Inspector Motloli adding, “But we have challenged that decision because we believe that it is not bona fide (not carried out in good faith)”.

“His dismissal is meant to weaken the struggle and the efforts of the association, and it is quite surprising because our constitution is clear that all office bearers of the association should be based at the police Headquarters.

“According to Motloli’s dismissal letter he is accused of refusing to take orders from higher ranking officers.”

On 6 June 2016, Inspector Motloli was transferred to Butha Buthe and he challenged that move before the courts of law.

While awaiting his fate he was slapped with yet another transfer on 20 October 2016 after he was elected General Secretary of LEPOSA.