LCN treasurer suspended

Ntsebeng Motsoeli

LESOTHO Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (LCN) has suspended its treasurer, Mokome Monaheng, for allegedly resisting an order to implement a proposal to increase salaries and allowances for members of the council’s secretariat.

Monaheng told this paper that she was suspended during the LCN board meeting over the weekend but was still in the dark about the real reasons for the action.

She said LCN board chairperson Libakiso Matlho broke the bad news to her, but said she was still waiting for formal communication from the secretariat.

“I have been suspended from the LCN board. But they are the ones who know why I was suspended because until now, I have not been served with a letter of suspension,” Monaheng said.

“This means I cannot perform any other duty as LCN board treasurer. I can only go to their meetings as a mere member to represent my organisation,” she said.

However, sources close to the matter say Monaheng’s refusal to approve a proposed structure to increase emoluments for the LCN secretariat had led to her downfall. The sources say it is not clear how much the proposed increments were.

“But they were way too high and mostly targeted at councillors who are already high earners,” one source said.

Still Monaheng said; referred all questions to the LCN board; “I will not speculate on their reasons for suspending me lest I be misquoted. I am still waiting for a suspension letter to hear what this is all about. I hope the letter will give me full details of the suspension… and if there is going to be a disciplinary hearing,” she said.

Monaheng, who was appointed as LCN treasurer in December 2018, said her term ends in December 2020.

LCN director Seabata Motsamai had earlier confirmed Monaheng’s suspension saying the matter was being dealt with internally.