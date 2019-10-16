LAA partners PostBank

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE Land Administration Authority (LAA) has partnered with the Lesotho PostBank for the creation of a ground rent payment platform.

The payment facility launched at the LAA boardroom yesterday is part of PostBank’s Khetsi mobile money platform.

The launch was officiated by the LAA director general and chief executive officer, ‘Mataeli Makhele Sekhantšo and the LPB managing director Molefi Leqhaoe.

Ms Sekhantšo said the partnership would provide convenience and flexibility when they pay ground rent.

“Through this collaboration, we both commit to serving customers in a more client-oriented manner by laying a foundation that provides positive customer experience,” Ms Sekhantso said.

“We devote to avail resources to improve customer value in order to generate long lasting relationships.

“By using Khetsi, customers will enjoy the convenience of paying with ease and timeously. We are hoping that this initiative is a start for new partnerships that both LAA and Lesotho PostBank will enter into for a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Ms Sekhantšo urged Basotho to take advantage of the platform because it is cost effective as one does not need to travel to make payments.

She said all lease holders were compelled to pay ground rent in line with the Land Act Section 77 which states that: “there shall be payable ground rent in respect of a lease, unless, a lessee is exempted from such ground rent as the Minister may, by notice published in the gazette…”

For his part, Mr Leqhaoe said the partnership was a solution to the long winding queues that bill payers have to endure monthly.

“This will help Basotho in paying their ground rent conveniently without waiting in queues,” Mr Leqhaoe said.

He said this this will also help clients to pay their rents even when they are out of the country. He also the facility can be accessed on both Vodacom and Econet networks.

Mr Leqhaoe also noted that the facility was in line with their goal of providing services to underbanked and unbanked Basotho in both rural and urban areas. He said the bank remained committed to introducing digital channels that transform the banking landscape.