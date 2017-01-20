Kuenane return delights Mahlaha

Mikia Kalati

LIOLI coach Halemakale Mahlaha is delighted by experienced goalkeeper Mohau Kuenane’s return from a long injury layoff as Tse Nala fine-tune preparations ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Kuenane has been out of action for a long period and he played did not play much during Lioli’s successful 2015/16 campaign in which they clinched the Vodacom Premier League and Independence Cup double.

Kuenane also lost his place as first choice Likuena goalkeeper to LCS’ Daniel Jousse as injuries took their toll.

“It is a big boost to have Kuenane back in the team after a long time on the side-lines,” Mahlaha said, adding his return would increase competition in the goalkeeping department.

Liteboho Mokhehle took over as the club’s first choice goalkeeper with Kananelo Makhooane as his deputy since Mahlaha took over as head coach.

Mahlaha described Kuenane as “a very experienced goalkeeper who brings a lot into the team ahead of our participation in the continental club competition”.

Tse Nala face Zimbabwean champions Caps United in the prestigious club competition next month and Mahlaha said all was in place for the big task of getting past the group stages.

“We know that it is going to be a busy schedule for us playing in domestic competitions as well as Champions League, but we will take each match as it comes,” the Lioli mentor said.

“Our situation will also be helped by the fact that we have a very experienced squad with most of the players having played international football for the national team and club,” he said.

Speedy wingers Montoeli Sonopo and Lekhanya Lekhanya have also recovered from injuries and are working their way back to full fitness.

“It’s a massive boost that all the players are making their way back to full fitness as it improves competition and gives us options,” Mahlaha said.

He said there was no need to press the panic buttons following the departure of assistant coach, Motebang Makhetha who took over as head coach at Liphakoe.

Lioli have since reappointed their former coach Mokhothu as Mahlaha’s assistant.

“I have worked with Ntate Mokhothu before and we understand each other very well so there is nothing to worry about,” Mahlaha said.