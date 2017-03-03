Kommanda revels in Metro nomination

Mohalenyane Phakela

TṦEPE music exponent, Kommanda Obbs says he has no hard feelings over his failure to win the prestigious Metro FM award and his nomination not only gave him the much-needed exposure as well the motivation to go and become a bigger international success.

Kommanda Obbs’ banger Ke Tauwe Fu won him nomination for the One Africa Award category at the 16th edition of the annual Metro FM Music Awards (MMA16) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, South Africa.

He came up against heavyweights that included Tiwa Savage, Patoranking and Tekno (all from Nigeria) as well as Botswana’s Vee Mampeezy who emerged victorious.

Speaking to the Weekender this week from his Randburg base, the Native Rhythms artiste said he felt like a winner as the recognition was already opening doors for him.

“I was the smallest artiste in that category in terms of popularity but then I am glad that the award stayed in Southern Africa, especially in a country that speaks a similar language,” Kommanda Obbs said, adding, “I told Basotho when the nominations were revealed that we should not regard ourselves as small and Vee proved that by beating the more established Nigerians”.

“The mere fact of being nominated has done so much for my career as it exposed me to different media platforms that will help broaden my fan base.

“I also managed to establish relations with Vee and we agreed to work together and all we have to do is formalise everything. It is a good move since it is a step towards working with different African acts which will further put Lesotho on the map,” he said.

Ke Tauoe Fu which features South African rapper Stogie T (formerly known as Tumi), is a single from Kommanda Obbs’ EP Keteu which was released in October last year. The track proved to be a hit on Metro FM and YFM.

The 6-track Keteu – Sound of the bell is Kommanda Obbs’ first offering since he landed a recording deal in 2015 with Native Rhythms – a South African music stable which also houses prominent artistes such as The Soil, Zakwe and Zulu Boy among others. The offering also includes Tau E Rora which was released as a promotional track in February last year and Hona Mona among others.

The Ke Tauwe Fu video premiered on eTV’s Shizniz programme as one of the significant exposures that came in the aftermath of the Metro FM award nomination.

“I also landed a few international gigs starting in Durban on 26 May where I will be perform alongside Damien Marley from Jamaica and also at the Swaziland’s Bushfire Festival thereafter,” he said.