Kommanda Obbs up for SA award

Nthatuoa Koeshe

MOSOTHO artiste, Kommanda Obbs, has been nominated for the 2019 South African Music Awards (SAMA) scheduled Sun City resort on 31 May and 1 June in the Best African artiste category of 2019.

The South Africa based Hip-Hop artiste’s nomination was for his self-titled album Kommanda Obbs which was released in 2018.

He will battle it out with artistes like Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz for the album A boy from Tandale, the late Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi with the album Hany’a, Nigerian Mr Eazi with Lagos to London and Kenyan Nixon with his Who are we album.

Kommanda Obbs told the Weekender in a recent interview that he was humbled by the recognition. He said sometimes the recognition is more important than the accolade itself.

“I am happy to have been nominated and I am positive that I will win this award” Kommanda Obbs said.

On his Facebook page, Kommanda Obbs expressed his gratitude to have been among the SAMA nominees and thanked his fans for being there for him in his musical journey.

“I’m super excited to announce that we have been nominated for the SAMA’s under the category Rest of Africa for the Kommanda Obbs album. Thank you so much for the love and recognition,” he wrote.

With lots and lots of his fans celebrating this achievements, some were on his comments congratulating him for this nominations.

“Keep on flying Lesotho’s Hip hop flag high Kommanda. This shows that our country is now on another level in making hip hop sound brilliant in everybody’s ears worldwide big up,” Teboho Dire wrote.

Another fan Teboho Mohlabi said: “We are happy for you to have gotten this nomination”.

“This is a win for both you and the country,” Mohlabi said.

The singer however, said he wished he had also been nominated in the hip hop category saying it “could have been a cherry on top”.

He said also said although fans were excited and were ready to vote, the winners of the awards will be determined by a panel of judges.

This on in South Africa after he was nominated in a similar category of the Metro FM Awards in 2016.

The SAMAs are the premier music awards in South Africa hosted by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

The annual event honors mainly the country’s finest music talent over two days in various categories.