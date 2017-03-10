Kidnapping suspects in custody

Tefo Tefo

TWO men from Ha-‘Mantšebo on the southern side of Maseru are languishing at the Maseru Central Prison after failing to meet their bail conditions for kidnapping charges they are facing before the Magistrate’s Court.

Time Mosala (19) and Thabo Khalema (20) first appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday last week, charged with kidnapping a 14-year old boy at Lithoteng, Maseru last month.

The prosecution says the duo kidnapped the boy from his father on 27 February 2017.

They were granted bail with conditions that included paying M5000 each as bail deposit and each had to provide surety to the amount of M20 000.

The duo failed to meet the bail conditions and are languishing in prison while awaiting trial.

They will appear again before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday next week for remand.

They had applied for bail after the Magistrate, Litšitso Selialia told them that they had right to legal representation of their choice and they could apply for bail.

According to the charge sheet, “on or about the 27th of February 2017 and at or near Lithoteng, in Maseru, the said accused each, or both did unlawfully and intentionally take and carry away… (name withheld) the minor son of one Moeketsi Makatile, with intent thereby to deprive the said Moeketsi Makatile of the lawful possession of the said… (name withheld), thus committed the crime.”