Kick4Life regain top spot

Mikia Kalati

KICK4LIFE took advantage of Lioli’s inactivity and Bantu’s stuttering draw with Matlama to regain top spot in the Vodacom Premier League with a comprehensive 3-0 demolition of Sky Battalion on Sunday.

Leslie Notši’s side played a day after Lioli’s goalless draw against Zimbabwean champions Caps United in the CAF Champions League preliminary tie and it was striker Thapelo Tale who showed exactly why Lioli were wrong in letting him go with a fine brace, his second in as many games.

The former Likuena striker first announced his arrival at Kick4Life with a brace in the LNIG Top 8 against Sandawana.

Against Sky Battalion, Thabiso Brown weighed in with the other goal for Kick4life, taking his tally to 12 for the season.

The win took Kick4life to 38 points two ahead of Bantu and three ahead of third placed Lioli.

Bantu conceded first in a match where they also took the lead before settling for a 2-all draw against Matlama in the big match of the weekend.

Phafa Tšosane put Matlama ahead but was cancelled out by Itumeleng Falene before Tsebang Lebata got Bantu’s noses in front from the penalty spot.

Jane Thabantšo saved the day for the country most successful side with the equaliser and Tse Putsoa remain in 7th position and 12 points behind the log leaders.

Bantu are down to second after dropping points.

Elsewhere, Linare’s winless streak continued as the Hlotse side fell 1-2 to Sandawana.

Rethabile Rasethuntša and Norman Kumatse scored the goals as the Butha Buthe side gave their new their Spanish-born coach Antonio Flores the perfect start.

Nzenze Nkulu scored the consolation goal for Linare who have found the going tough this season.

Second from bottom Likhopo secured only their second win in 17 matches with a 4-0 rout of Butha Buthe Warriors who look dead and buried already.

Goals from Rasetabele Kalosane, Thaane Mokuena, Khoarane and an own goal boosted Likhopo’s hopes of avoiding the dreaded chop and they are now two points behind Rovers who played out a 2-all draw with LMPS at Machabeng stadium in Roma on Saturday.

Simunye, as the police side is affectionately known, are on sixth position while Rovers are in the relegation dogfight on 12th.

The LDF-LCS was postponed due to an unplayable pitch following heavy rains over the weekend.

Premier league top goal scorer