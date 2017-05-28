Kalake wins big

Moorosi Tsiane

BANTU midfielder Hlompho Kalake says hard work and international exposure were the ingredients to a sterling 2016/17 season which saw him emerge as the biggest winner at the Mafeteng based outfits’ awards ceremony early this week in Mafeteng.

The talented midfielder walked away with the Top Goal Scorer, Player’s Player of the Season and Player of the Season accolades.

He walked away M8000 richer for his efforts (M5000 for the Player of the Season and M1500 each for the Top Goal Scorer and Players’ Player of the Season awards).

The Likuena midfielder told the Lesotho Times in an exclusive interview that his confidence had been high ever since their impressive showing at last year’s Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament where they reached the quarter finals in Namibia.

“Firstly I want to thank my teammates and the technical team because it was with their help that I managed to win all these awards,” Kalake said.

“The environment that we worked in was cordial and we were more like a family, always united and I am very proud of this team.

“But on top of everything, I believe playing in the national team has really helped me.

“We had a very poor season with Bantu last year and fortunately our performance while on national duty in Namibia was just top notch and I have not looked back ever since and that helped me,” Kalake said.

The 2014/15 Premier League Young Player of the Season said his experiences with Likuena helped to take him out of the comfort zone and challenge him to do more.

“Inconsistency has been a big problem for us local players but there are just too many things that affect us, including our lifestyles.

“It is time we grew as players and took our careers seriously. Playing for Likuena has really helped me to have a different perspective, it has taken me out of my comfort zone and drove me to work even harder and strive for excellence.

“I have worked very hard this season and I had my own sessions without the coaches where I would run just to keep in shape. I have also worked on my nutrition because I have also realised how important it is for an athlete.”

Meanwhile, Bantu president Leuta Leuta thanked the team and other stakeholders for their contribution to the team’s success.

“It was not an easy season but our stakeholders made it possible and I thank them all, from our sponsors, supporters, players, technical team and management.

“I congratulate those who won awards but if it was up to me I would just reward all of you because you worked hard,” he said.

List of winners:

Young Player of the Season: Thabo Lesaoana (M500)

Most Improved player: Itumeleng Falene (M1000)

Good Sportsmanship: Mokone Marabe (1000)

Most Consistent Player: Tsietsi Khooa (1000)

Most Disciplined Player: Lindokuhle Phungulwa (M1000)

Fans Favourite: Maloisane Ramasimong (M1000)

Best Signing: Itumeleng Falene (M1000)

Longest serving player: Tlali Maile (M1000)

Golden Glove Award: Thabo Sedisa (M1000)

Players Player of the Season: Hlompho Kalake (M1500)

Goal of the Season: Thapelo Mokhehle against Liphakoe (M1500)

Top Goal Scorer: Hlompho Kalake with 13 goals (M1500)

Presidential Award: Litsepe Marabe (M1500)

Player of the Season: Hlompho Kalake (M5000)