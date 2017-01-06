Joyous Celebration to rock Lesotho

Staff Writer

GOSPEL music lovers are in for a treat when multi-award winning South African gospel choir Joyous Celebration visits the country for a show at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru next month.

The show is set for the 25th of February and although the official time is 7pm gates will open as early as 3pm.

Ticket prices range from M200 to M450 for the Gold podium.

The choir was formed in 1996, bringing to fruition a project that the trio of Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane had conceptualised two years earlier when South Africa attained multi-party democracy which brought to an end the minority white rule and racial repression of the country’s majority non-white population under the policy of Apartheid.

According to the choir’s website, the South African group “was going through a lot of changes and part of this process was a healing one”.

“The birth of Joyous Celebration was in this period, recognising a need of creating and establishing a project that would uplift and heal the nation while reflecting its inspirational transition as well as celebrating the talent that we have,” the website states.

“It seems just like yesterday when the concept of Joyous Celebration was birthed,” said one of the group’s founders, Namba, adding, “The year was 1994 when we decided we wanted to do a concert to give thanks to God for the new democracy that we achieved as South Africans.”

One of the stated aims of the choir was the “unearthing, developing and showcasing new and talented musicians, therefore providing them with a solid platform from which to launch their careers and putting them on what has arguably become the biggest stage for any artist in South Africa.”

True to that aim, the group has groomed artistes, changing members from time to time to offer aspiring musicians the platform and exposure. The choir currently has 35 members.

Lesotho would be familiar territory to some of the choir members who visited the country for performances as recently as November 2016.

The seven artistes from the popular choir, namely, Andiswa Mbantsa, Zofo Nhlanhla, Mercy Manqele, Xolly Mcwango, Ayanda Shange, Sbusiso Mthembu and Vuyelwa Oke headlined the inaugural Summer Gospel Festival at Lehakoe Recreation Centre in Maseru.

The group has released 20 albums to date.