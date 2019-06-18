Jealous husband murders wife

Nthatuoa Koeshe

Butha-Buthe

THIRTY-TWO year old Butha-Buthe resident Thabiso Ramalieletse, was recently arrested for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife.

Mr Ramalieletse is said to have suspected his wife of cheating.

Police Spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said that Ramalieletse arrived home at about 8pm on 27 May but his wife was away. He then telephoned her and told her to come back and pack her belongings and leave his house.

“Ramalieletse then left for work and when he came back at 12 midnight, he found the woman in the house. He tied her up and beat her with a stick and stabbed her with a knife,” Supt Mopeli said, adding the woman died immediately afterwards as a result of the injuries sustained in the assault.

Mr Ramalieletse then handed himself to the police on the same day along with the weapons used in the attack.

He appeared before the Butha-Buthe Magistrates’ Court on 3 June and was remanded in custody. He will reappear at the same court tomorrow.

Maseru

A 38-year-old Likolobeng Ha-Monyane woman was knocked down and killed by a speeding motorist at the Ha-Motšoeneng traffic lights on 4 June 2019.

Supt Mopeli said the driver was arrested at the scene of the accident and he will appear in court once the police have finished their investigations.

Supt Mopeli pleaded with motorists to observe traffic signs and respect other road users including pedestrians.

“The deceased was hit by a car at the traffic lights at Ha-Motšoeneng which was driven by a 29-year-old man who resides in Ha-Abia,” Supt Mopeli said. He said the woman was taken to ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital where she later died.

In an unrelated matter, the police on 2 June this year arrested 10 men who were found in possession of unlicensed guns along Kofi Annan Road near Ha-Mapetla, in Ha-Abia during one of their patrols.

The men, who were found in possession of five illegal guns (two pump actions and three nine millimetre pistols), were in two cars one with M0645 registration but were bearing the registration RA208 and another black Honda fit with an EB292 registration.

Supt Mopeli said the police approached the two cars which were parked suspiciously and searched them.

He said they suspect that the men were planning a robbery when they were apprehended.

The suspects appeared before the Maseru Magistrates’ Court on 6 June facing charges of possession of unlicensed guns and using wrong registration on their car. The 10 are set to appear in court this week for trial.

Berea

The police on 27 May this year arrested a 23-year-old woman for infanticide.

The woman, who resides in Mapoteng, allegedly delivered and immediately buried the child behind her house on 27 May.

The police said the crime only came to light after the woman fell ill and sought medical attention and a nurse realised that she had recently been pregnant.

On being quizzed about the baby, she allegedly said she got rid of the baby because she feared that her grandmother would shout at her.

The woman will appear in court once the police have finished their investigations.

In an unrelated matter, the body of a pregnant 30-year-old woman was recently discovered by herd-boys on the banks of the Tebe-Tebe River in Berea.

The police in the district received a report that there were human hands protruding from a shallow grave. On arrival, the police retrieved the body of the woman who is believed to be from Khalahali in Ha-Mamathe.

Supt Mopeli said the woman’s hands were cut off and were found at the scene. He said the police are still investigating the matter.

Mafeteng

The Ha-Ramohapi community captured two men on 25 May, Linake Linake (24) and Khotso Mathafeng (25), for breaking into an 80-year-old woman’s house.

Reports show that the men were heard by the woman’s grandchild who then called out for help.

The community then rushed to the scene and called the police.

The police also suspect that the duo was also involved in the murder of a 67-year old man from Ha-Ramoapi in October 2015.

The police said the two allegedly used a spoon to kill the man before throwing him off a cliff.

At the time when the body was discovered, it was suspected that the man could have fallen off the cliff in a drunken stupor. However, the latest investigations point out to the two suspects.

The two appeared before the Mafeteng Magistrate’s Court on 29 May and are awaiting trial in police custody.