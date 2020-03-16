It’s not too late to survive relegation-Swallows coach

Leemisa Thuseho

SWALLOWS coach Mahlomola Moea says his side’s poor fortunes can still change in the remaining eight games of the season.

The Mazenod outfit anchors the Econet Premier League table with just six points from 18 games having won just one, drawn three and lost a staggering 14 matches.

After the side’s 3-2 loss to LDF at Ratjomose Ground on Sunday, Moea is confident that it is not too late for Swallows to escape relegation.

“I think it is not too late; we will go back to the drawing board and talk to the boys to restore their confidence,” Moea said.

“We have eight games to go before the season ends and we are anticipating to at least collect 18 points out of that possible 27 points. We already have six and collecting 18 points will give us 24 points. We believe that will help us escape relegation.

“There is just a three-points gap between us and the three teams on top of us can be covered in just three wins. Lijabatho are just six points away and if we win three games and they lose, then we would be above them.”

At this time last year Swallows was in a similar position but survived dramatically by winning the last three games.

“Last season some had concluded we would be relegated but we survived with three games to go, that is why I am saying we can still survive because there are eight more games before the end of the season.

“We have told the boys to forget the past and concentrate on the remaining games.”

He is however, worried that the poor run of results may affect the players’ confidence.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that the players do not give up.”

He said while they were the under dogs in the Sunday tie, the were determined to earn maximum points.

“We were determined to win but luck was not on our side. A win or a draw would have been better and would have restored my players’ confidence. However, I think the boys have something to celebrate out of that game; they played so well and that gives me hope ahead of our game against Lifofane

“In our previous games, we struggled to score but now that we managed to score two goals against LDF, we are hopeful,” Moea said.