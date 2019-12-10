IDM caps 1 400 students    

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE Institute of Development Management (IDM) has marked its 45th birthday with a graduation ceremony at which 1400 students were capped.

The graduation ceremony for the students from eSwatini, Botswana and Lesotho was held at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru. The IDM has campuses in these three countries.

This year’s ceremony was held under the theme “The future awaits, own it”.

The students graduated with certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees and masters’ degrees in different faculties.

The IDM provides courses in Business and Information Resource Management, Human Resources and Organisational Development and Public Health Management, among other areas of endeavor.

IDM regional director, Richard Malikongwa, said the high number of graduates was evidence of the growth of the institution.

He said the graduation marked the end of an era for the students as they now moved to a new stage to become leaders in the world.

“These graduates have taken a great stride towards their successful future, a future which will see the betterment of their families who have supported them along the way…” Mr Malikongwa said.

Guest speaker Professor Thekiso Khati, said the graduates must prepare to respond to the needs of the market and create jobs for themselves.

“In addition to your technical skills, you must be equipped with the often overlooked yet necessary life skills such as communication, presentation skills, customer service, innovation, team work, courtesy, personal discipline, timekeeping, and problem solving among others,” Prof Khati said.

He warned the graduates not to be fearful of the future nor any challenges they are likely to encounter as they seek opportunities into the future.

“Unleash your strength…We need fearless young people,” Prof Khati said.