Govt committed to reforms – Majoro

Ntsebeng Motsoeli

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro says his government is committed to maintaining political stability and anticipates no further setbacks in implementing the multi-sector reforms.

Dr Majoro said this in his report to the 40th Southern African Development Community (SADC) ordinary summit of heads of state and government last Friday.

The implementation of the multisectoral reforms is set to run for a year starting in September 2020 until September 2021. Should there be any delays, the time will be extended by six months.

The reforms were recommended by SADC in 2016 but have largely been stalled by bickering between political players. SADC had set May 2019 as the deadline for the full implementation of the constitutional and security sector reforms to try and achieve durable stability in Lesotho but that deadline was missed.

The process is now expected to commence next month after the passing of the National Reforms Bill last December. This was followed by the inauguration of the National Reforms Authority in February this year.

Dr Majoro presented his report to the first ever virtual SADC heads of state and government meeting on 14 August 2020.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister ‘Matsepo Ramakoae, Dr Majoro told SADC that Lesotho was enjoying ample political and security stability, creating a conducive atmosphere for the smooth implementation of the anticipated reforms.

“Prime Minister Majoro told the meeting that while Lesotho was working hard to minimise the impact of Covid-19, his administration was also committed to seeing the successful implementation of the national reforms,” Ms Ramakoae said.

“He told the summit that Lesotho was regularly reporting to the SADC secretariat and the facilitator, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, all of whom have commended progress in the process.

“He (Dr Majoro) reported to the summit that there was political stability in the country and this had ensured a smooth and peaceful transition of power from former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to him. He also said that there were cordial relations among the security agencies who were all joining hands in the fight against Covid-19. He said the prevailing peace and stability had created a conducive environment for successful implementation of the reforms.”

Dr Majoro also reported on the slow progress in the adjudication of high-profile court cases over which foreign judges had been hired. The cases include the murder of former army commander Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao.

Dr Majoro reported while the delays of the trials were due to various factors, there was now progress as some of them had started.

A SADC communique said the summit received a progress report on the political and security situation in Lesotho by the facilitator, Mr Ramaphosa, and encouraged the Lesotho government to maintain its momentum in implementing the regional body’s decisions and to report on progress at the next summit in August 2021.

The summit elected Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi as new chairperson. Mr Nyusi will be deputised by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mr Nyusi succeeds Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who reported on progress in the implementation of last year’s 39th SADC summit theme: A Conducive Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, Increased Intra-Regional Trade and Job Creation.

This year’s summit was themed; SADC: 40 years building peace and security; and promoting development and resilience in the face of global challenges.

The 40th summit also elected Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi the chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, taking over from Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mr Masisi will be succeeded by Mr Ramaphosa in 2021.