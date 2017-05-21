Giants, Warriors in final showdown

Mikia Kalati

THE Lesotho Rugby League is set for a potentially exciting finale when Maseru Warriors and Giants Rugby Club lock horns in the championship decider at Pitso Ground on Saturday.

A win for Giants will see them return to the pinnacle of the sport they dominated as the most decorated team before they went into a year-long self-imposed exile from the league.

They pulled out in protest over what they alleged to be poor administration of the sport.

Federation of Lesotho Rugby secretary general, Litšitso Motšeremeli said Giants were aware that they would have to sweat for victory on Saturday.

“There is no doubt that Giant remain a very good team but they came back to a more competitive league,” Motšeremeli said, adding, “Warriors will be a tough customer in the season finale this Saturday and that is very good for our league”.

“The fact that the three top teams in the league all lost three games tells a story of the competitiveness among the teams,” Motšeremeli said.

NUL Spears and Mabote Beavers will also face off in the third place play-off.

LDF and Swallows will get the ball rolling in the decider for positions five and six.

Meanwhile, Motšeremeli congratulated Lesia Wolves for winning the inaugural Lesotho Women’s Rugby League last Saturday.

“We did not expect to such a strong and competitive women’s league in its first year.

“But it was a good season and we were very impressed with what we saw as it flowed from the first day without any problems,” he said.

He said the commitment and competitiveness in the league had challenged them to have a women’s national team.

“I think they (women) have done enough to prove to the association that they are good enough to also play internationally,” he said.

“All in all we are happy to see rugby in both the male and female categories growing from strength to strength,” he told this publication.

Rugby final fixtures:

LDF v Swallows

NUL Spears v Mabote Beavers

Giants Rugby v Maseru Warriors