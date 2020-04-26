FREE | Read the full April 26 2020 edition of Sunday Express

Thabane must go now…

demands political parties as they vow to push no confidence motion,

Ntsebeng Motsoeli

PRIME Minister Thomas Thabane risks being booted out of office unceremoniously instead of leaving via a “dignified exit” brokered by South Africa.

This after ABC deputy leader Professor Nqosa Mahao and his main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) counterpart, Motlalentoa Letsosa, accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to Lesotho, Jeff Radebe, of failing to enforce their demands that Mr Thabane should have relinquished power within days of Mr Radebe’s visit last weekend.

