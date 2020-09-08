Former Foreign Affairs PS lands top job

Pascalinah Kabi

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has appointed former Foreign Affairs and International Relations principal secretary, Lerotholi Pheko, the new government secretary (GS).

Mr Pheko replaces Moahloli Mphaka who was last month moved to the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission.

“The office of the Prime Minister hereby announces that the honourable Prime Minister, acting in accordance with section 139 (1) and (2) of the constitution has appointed former Foreign Affairs and International Relations principal secretary Lerotholi Pheko as government secretary,” reads a statement from Dr Majoro’s office.

The statement dated 31 August 2020 also announced the appointment of principal secretaries.

Dr Majoro renewed the contracts for PSs Khothatso Tšooana (Health), Mole Khumalo (Forestry), Malefetsane Nchaka (Water), Nthoateng Lebona (Finance) and Tanki Mothae (Foreign Affairs).

New appointees are Lebeko Sello (Law and Justice), Tšokolo Maina (Mining), Nthabiseng ‘Mantseki Sekete-Mphalane (Social Development), Dira Khama (Basic Education), John Oliphant (Higher Education), Moliehi Augustina Moejane (Gender, Youth, Sport and Recreation), Sello Justice Tšukulu (Development Planning), ‘Mamoeketsi Ntho (Tourism and Environment), Retšelisitsoe Mohale (Public Works), Maile Masoebe (Trade), Nchaka Makara (Agriculture and Food Security), Francis Tlhopheho (Transport), Nonkululeko Zaly (Local Government and Chieftaincy) and Tumelo Raboletsi (Home Affairs).

Those who have been reshuffled are Tanki Phapano from the Ministry of Energy to Small Business Development, Corporative and Marketing, Themba Sopeng from Mining to Energy and Meteorology, Thabo Motoko from Transport to Public Service, Bereng Makotoko from Cabinet to Communications, Science and Technology and Neo Liphoto from Education to PS Cabinet- Economic Affairs.