Film producer courts LGBTI Community

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE producers of local soapie, Ke Nako, have invited the (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex (LGBTI) community to audition for the forthcoming season of the film.

The Thetsane based Landlocked Entertainment will be audition for its next season this Saturday at the CTC HALL next to the Pioneer Mall.

Its director and executive producer, Motheea Mpharoane, told the Weekender that they are expecting to have the LGBTI community at the auditions for them to join the cast.`

He said the idea came about after realising that there were some parts of the first season of the film that required LGBTI characters which they had to do without.

“In the first season, we did not have LGBTI characters but there were elements in the storyline which needed them hence I thought I should include them in Season II,” Mpharoane said.

“As a producer, I want my film to appeal to people in all segments of the society and the LGBTI community will be represented well when they are the ones telling the story through drama in the form of the given characters.”

Mpharoane said he wants to give the LGBTI community a chance to represent themselves so that other the world can know more about their persuasions.

“There are so many issues which affect the LGBTI community and societies sometimes tend to ignore them. So, a lot of their challenges are not addressed and I am hoping that their inclusion in the soapie will also help,” he said.

Mpharoane said he is looking for eight new characters in Season II but will be engaging more actors for another production titled Moshoeshoe which is he also working on.

“I need eight new actors for Ke Nako soapie but we are also auditioning for another film titled Moshoeshoe which I am shooting in Thaba Bosiu,” he said.

Mpharoane said they will start shooting Ke Nako Season II in early. He said viewers should expect a lot of drama.

“This time the storyline is going to be broader because of the changes that we are bringing in and we are excited about this.

“Season I was about the middle class but the next season will include the outdoor life with ordinary people. We are looking for actors of all age groups,” Mpharoane said.