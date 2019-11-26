FIFA boss visits Lesotho

Moorosi Tsiane

FIFA president Giovanni Vincenzo “Gianni” Infantino, is in Lesotho to cement relations with the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA).

LeFA president Salemane Phafane told the Lesotho Times that Infantino’s visit in the country is “inspirational”.

The Swiss–Italian football administrator, who was elected FIFA president in 2016 is making his debut tour of the country. He becomes the second FIFA president to visit the country after his predecessor Sepp Blatter’s visit in 2002.

Phafane told the Lesotho Times in an exclusive interview that this was the best news.

“We are happy that he is coming to our country, this is the biggest story that we have received and we must make use of this opportunity,” Phafane said.

“This will be the second visit by a FIFA president after Blatter’s visit. The visit is meant to cement the cordial relations between FIFA and LeFA. All footballing countries are members of FIFA but what is important is the status of the relations and that is what we will be working on.”

Phafane said they have huge projects (reconstruction of Bambatha and Mohale’s Hoek Grounds) that are about to take off and it would be vital for the FIFA boss to get firsthand information on the challenges and the weaknesses they are facing.

“We have huge projects that are about to take off which are funded by FIFA so it is also important that he comes to get the firsthand information on the challenges and the positives we have encountered.

“We are definitely expecting to experience much bigger things following his visit and at the moment, we must work on the relations between these two associations. This visit is very inspirational to us as members of FIFA,” Phafane said.