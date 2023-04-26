Farmers sue Molibeli over seized M2.9 million wool

Mohalenyane Phakela

A GROUP of Thaba Tseka wool and mohair farmers have asked the High Court to order Police Commissioner, Holomo Molibeli, to release their wool valued at M2.9 million which was seized by his subordinates on 23 February 2023.

Police seized a truck carrying the wool belonging to Mpesi Wool Centre near Ha Matala, Maseru, while it was in transit to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, for sale by the reputed wool and mohair auctioneers, BKB Limited.

The disgruntled farmers want the High Court to order Commissioner Molibeli and his officers to release their 150 bales of greasy wool.

According to the invoice which Mpesi Wool Centre had sent to BKB Limited, the bales were set to generate M2 970 600 for the farmers.

In their court papers filed this week, the farmers argue that they run a risk of having their wool damaged because it is being kept inside a plastic at the Police Training College.

Mpesi Wool Centre’s co-applicant is its director, Hopolang Jeremiah Maphokoane. Mr Maphokoane is also the owner of the truck which was seized while transporting the wool.

Commissioner Molibeli and Attorney General Rapelang Motsieloa are the two respondents in the application.

“The seizure of the first applicant’s cargo is arbitrary, purposeless and unlawful. The first applicant runs the risk of losing revenue in the amount of M970 600,” Mr Maphokoane states in his founding affidavit.

“If that comes to pass, Mpesi Wool Centre will not be able to meet its financial obligation to its workforce of 33 people. Consequently, they will have to lose their jobs soon.

“The cargo is kept inside a plastic at Police Training College and such conditions will compromise the quality of wool as it requires a cool, dry storage place.”

Mr Maphokoane says the wool is being kept without any rodent protection. The wool is also not protected from becoming wet and contaminated, he adds.

Mr Maphokoane states that he cannot complete the paperwork for the truck’s transfer from the previous owner to himself whilst it is still being held by the police. He therefore wants it to be released to him.

He says he was called by one police officer who introduced himself as Mafeke. The officer had told him that his truck and wool had been seized and the driver arrested.

Mr Maphokoane says Mafeke ordered him to bring to Police Headquarters in Maseru, the wool’s transport form, permits from the Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition Ministry, export permits from South Africa, a veterinary certificate and tax invoice.

He says the farmers had paid M453 000 tax to Revenue Services Lesotho to clear the cargo for crossing the border.

“I was told to leave the documents in the possession of the police and these were original documents. I was told to report again the following day.

“On 24 February 2023 I went to the Police Headquarters and met with police officer Mafeke who said he wanted to inspect the shearing shed at Morija. I went there with him in the company of other police officers. Upon arrival at Morija they interviewed Thabiso Seipheteng who is the watchman of the shearing shed.”

Mr Maphokoane says Mr Seipheteng was taken to Police Headquarters while he himself was released and told to come back on 27 February 2023.

When he went back on that date, he was questioned about the procedures relating to transportation of wool and mohair to Port Elizabeth

“I narrated the procedures with reference to the aforementioned documents. My impression was that I had given the police all the documents and explanation evincing legitimacy of the first applicant’s property and transportation. To my great dismay, the police said they were looking for something they did not disclose to me,” Mr Maphokoane states.

The farmers thus want the court to order Commissioner Molibeli to release their consignment so it can be transported to Port Elizabeth to be sold. Mr Maphokoane also wants his truck back.