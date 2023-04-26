Family sues hospital for death of mum

Moorosi Tsiane

THREE siblings have sued Maluti Adventist Hospital in Mapoteng for M1,098,500 for negligence after the death of their mother at the institution in 2019.

In their papers filed in the High Court last week, Teete, Makhotso and Makopano Lekhahlela submit that their mother, Mampene Lekhahlela, died at the hospital after she was transfused with a wrong blood type.

The medical superintendent of Maluti Adventist Hospital and Maluti Adventist Hospital are the first and second respondents in the matter, respectively.

According to the siblings, Ms Lekhahlela was admitted at the Maluti Adventist Hospital on 1 April 2019 and she died on the same day due to negligence by the hospital’s medical professionals.

“The death was caused by negligence or wrongful acts of medical professionals in the employ of second defendant, who was or were negligent in one or more or all of the following respects; (Plaintiffs’) mother got transfused with wrong blood type… she (reacted) to the blood transfusion and died,” they state in their papers. The three say as a result of their mother’s death they have all developed medical complications.

Mr Teete says he experienced difficulty in sleeping, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bereavement, depression, flashbacks, emotional shock and grief.

He also suffered constant headaches. Further, he incurred medical and funeral expenses.

Ms Makhotso on the other hand has experienced difficulty in sleeping, lack of concentration, poor appetite, sadness and grief.

Ms Makopano says she has suffered PTSD, bereavement, depression, flashbacks, emotional shock and grief. She also suffered constant headaches and lack of concentration.

The trio is thus claiming compensation of M1,098,500 by the hospital.

“Further as (a) consequence of such (an) untimely death… plaintiffs have suffered damages in the amount of M1,098,500…

“M1 000 000 is (for) bereavement, depression, emotional shock and grief while 98 500 is for funeral expenses,” they state in the particulars of claim.