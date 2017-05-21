Falene, Motšeare get call-ups

…as Likuena prepares for busy schedule

Mikia Kalati

THE Bantu and Sky Battalion duo of Itumeleng Falene and Tsietsi Motšeare have been rewarded with calls to the senior Likuena side after an impressive first season in the premier league.

The national football team returned to work on Monday ahead of a busy schedule that will begin with a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations showdown with Tanzania on 10 June.

Before that, they will play a preparatory friendly against Mauritania on 4 June.

Likuena will also take part in the regional COSAFA Cup in Rustenburg, South Africa in late July before two-legged matches against Comoros in the qualifiers of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the same month.

Likuena coach, Moses Maliehe this week told the Lesotho Times that he had kept faith in the bulk of the team that lost to Mozambique in their last friendly in March.

‘We have kept the core of the team that played Mozambique and will only make five changes,” Maliehe said.

The Likuena mentor said Falene and Motšeare were among the new faces along with the United States-based Napo Matsoso.

Falene was outstanding throughout the season at right back for A Matšo Matebele who clinched the league title.

Motšeare also had a terrific season in which he scored crucial goals for premier league rookies, Sky Battalion.

“The two proved to be quality players in the just ended season,” the Likuena mentor said.

“Falene was consistent for Bantu in his first season of premier league football while Motšeare was among the best attacking midfielders in the league playing for Sky Battalion.

“They both deserve the call-ups and hopefully they will add value,” he said.

Regarding their tough schedule, Maliehe said he had a big pool of players and he hoped to use a younger team for the COSAFA Cup.

Lesotho received a bye in the regional competition and will only play in the quarterfinals along with highest ranked teams such as Zambia and South Africa.

This comes after Maliehe led the team to the quarterfinals at last year’s edition of the tournament in Namibia.

“We want to achieve more than we did in the previous edition of the COSAFA Cup and that means we have to work harder.

“Ideally, I would love to go to the regional competition with a group of young players so that they get the international exposure they need to develop,” he said.

Likuena squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Jousse, Likano Mphuthi, Sam Ketsekile

Defenders: Thapelo Mokhehle, Tšeliso Ramathe, Mkwanazi Motlomelo, Poloko Mohale, Nketsi Rankhasa, Itumeleng Faleni, Mafa Moremoholo.

Midfielders: Bokang Mothoana, Tšoanelo Koetle, Tsietsi Motšeare, Kefuoe Mahula, Maputi Potloane, Thabiso Mohapi, Hlompho Kalake, Jane Thabantšo, Litšepe Marabe, Thabiso Mohapi, Tšeliso Ramafikeng.

Strikers: Thapelo Tale, Sera Motebang, Thabiso Brown.