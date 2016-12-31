Events galore ahead of New Year

Mohalenyane Phakela

WITH only a few days before the end of 2016, a number of events have been lined up from today until Saturday as the festive season continues.

Thursday

The JumpOff

Hip Hop and apparel group, Black Affluence, will host an event dubbed The JumpOff at the Maseru Mall-based Barcelos restaurant. The JumpOff which will feature South African DJ PH alongside local DJs Trybz, Osmic, Smooth and Katz. The movement hosts two shows every year, one in winter and another in summer.

Friday

Golden View Camping

Back to the Woods in collaboration with RockView Gardens and Focus Creative Agency will host a camping event at Mohale Dam from tomorrow until Sunday. Attendees are expected to bring their own camping gear.

Saturday (New Year’s Eve)

Mpilo Hotel New Year’s Eve bash

Maseru West situated Mpilo Hotel has designed a special event which will usher them into 2017. There will be a special menu (buffet) for that day also including a live band entertaining patrons.

Second annual Chillout Session

Chillout Sessions is an annual social platform where Lesotho artists and revelers get together and enjoy the unique lifestyle that the Thetsane situated K-Ash Carwash and restaurant has to offer. With free entrance there will also be free internet (wifi) as well as free cocktails with games such as monopoly, chess, darts and X-box 360. Performances will include local acts such as Kislev, Kally Kome, Fikile, MIP and Snurd who will be launching his EP Anubis. DJs Edwin, Trybz, Echo, Lennox and Swiss T will also perform.

New Year’s Eve Pajama and Lingerie Party

A House and Hip Hop outdoor event will be held at Khali Hotel with revelers expected to be in their pajamas or sexy outdoor lingerie as well as slippers. L-Tore, Snurd, T-Mech, Sir Nic, Keith and Rippah-PH are expected to perform with DJs Venushka, Trybz, Boxfr3sh, Hunky D, Jackie, K-ZVLA and Boy Wonder expected to grace the event.

House Breakthrough

Teyateyaneng situated Provocateur Lounge will host a soulful House musical fiesta aimed at ushering patrons into 2017. DJs Mekonko, Oozy Soul, Trojan VDH, Thoxie, Kopper, DeepTaac, Pex Deluxe, Chachole, Godfrey, Dee, Reezy and Lohreit will serve the best of deep House music.

New Year’s Eve Twilight Resolution

Maseru downtown situated Cuban Linx will host a musical fiesta featuring both local and South African acts. DJ Zee, Adillah, Shane Eagle will share the stage with Lesotho’s very own NINE24, Deepe, Humky D, Koncept and Trybz.

Third annual Supporters Party

Dance outfit, Heartbreakers, will host a show at Kasi Lounge in Ha Abia as a token of appreciation for their fans. The event will be supported by performances from Kot Inferno, Sthola, Stlofa, Ms Fire, DBN, Lungsta, Mandee, Big Rock, Grayd Mind, 8th Planet, Dee Tack, Koady Afro, Donny B, Dah Kay and Roachester with dance crews Step Up and Captain Movers gracing the event.

Kolour Burst

Newly-opened Kwa Lichaba Chesa Nyama Lounge in Naleli will host a 5k colours party where revelers will be sprayed with harmless food powdering colours (5k) every three hours from 3pm till the next morning. Each patron will be presented with two colour packages upon arrival to spray around. No firecrackers will be allowed in the venue for safety reasons.

Album launch

Local rapper, So Naam, will launch his EP in style at Ha Matala-based Twisters. He will be supported by performances from local acts such as Malekapore, Chino, Boka, Mercury23, Manyofi, Tiger, Error, Robocop, Omali Themba, Sbongile, Jay Pee and Ashley. Dancers Step Up, Spits Movers, Urban Slayers, Vain Glorious Dance Crew and Stoodie also expe