ETL Golf Day raises M418 000

Leemisa Thuseho

THE annual Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) Golf Day has raised M418 000 for charitable activities.

The tournament was held at Maseru Golf Course recently. It was followed by a prize giving gala dinner.

The competition was won by a team made up of Nkuebe Letsie, Matlali Makhetha, Palesa Motleleng and Mohlomi Seitlheko. They had a total score of 189.

The quartet of Tikoe Matso, Sebota Kobeli, Motlatsi Ramafole and Khotso Mothebesoane settled for second position with a score of 185.

Masuhla Leteka, Sets’abi Lefosa, Itumeleng Khubetsoana and Ben Rafoneke came third with a score of 183.

The winners walked away with mobile phones, golf push trolleys, caps and balls.

A total of M209 000 was raised through teams’ registration fees and donations by different companies and individuals during the gala dinner. ETL then matched this amount.

The money will be used to fund ETL’s social impact organisation, HigherLife Foundation.

The organisation is fully funded by ETL. It focuses on sponsoring the education of orphaned and vulnerable children across the country.

This was the third edition of the ETL Golf Day since its inception in 2019.

In 2021 and 2022 the event was put on hold due to Covid-19 induced challenges.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, ETL chief executive officer, Dennis Plaatjies, said they were happy that the event was back.

“The funds that we have raised today will boost our investment in educating Basotho children through our social responsibility arm, HigherLife Foundation,” Mr Plaatjies said.

“The goal of the Foundation is to help orphaned or vulnerable children to go to school and get medical services. We also provide clothes and food to needy children.”

According to Plaatjies, ETL has since 2011 been contributing two percent of its annual revenue to the Foundation.

“We have so far spent over M150 million to help about 1500 children,” he said.

Besides focusing on the underprivileged, the Foundation was now also offering scholarships to academically gifted Basotho students.

Speaking at the same ceremony, a HigherLife Foundation beneficiary, Rorisang Khechane, thanked the organisation for paying his school fees since 2016.

Khechane is currently in his fourth year at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) pursuing a BSc in General Nursing and Midwifery.

“My scholarship was approved in 2016 when I was in Form C at Leqele High School. The Foundation is still paying my university fees,” he said.

“I am very grateful and honoured to be one of the beneficiaries of this God-sent Foundation.”