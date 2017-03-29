Econet launches ‘Cash Explosion’ promotion

ECONET Telecommunication Lesotho (ETL) has launched its Matsebetsebe Cash Promotion in which a variety of cars, cash and airtime prizes are up for grabs.

According to a statement released by the telecommunications giant this week, the promotion will run until 17 September 2016 and create “life-changing opportunities for scores of Econet customers”.

ETL prepaid and contract subscribers stand to win Toyota Etios cars at the end of each month, with one M10 000 daily winner from Monday to Thursday and M20 000 every Friday until the end of the campaign.

“Every customer that participates in the promo will stand the chance of winning the star prize of a Toyota Etios or swap for M150 000 cash at the end of each month. In addition to these exciting prizes of free airtime of M50 to 100 lucky customers every day,” reads the press release.

According to ETL Chief Executive Officer, Leon de Fleuriot, the promotion was part of a consumer-reward initiative meant to enrich and empower the telecommunications giant’s customers. He said the Econet Matsebetsebe promotion would “open doors of fortune” to new and existing ETL customers.

“Matsebetsebe promotion is bigger and bolder with lots of goodies for Econet customers. This is another opportunity for our customers to win loads of cash and cars while others will step up their style by winning smartphones and free airtime to chat with friends, family, business associates and loved ones,” Mr de Fleuriot said.

“Econet Matsebetsebe promo is another unique way of showing appreciation to all Econet customers in Lesotho. In addition to the innovative products and services which the network offers customers, the Matsebetsebe promo presents customers with opportunities to enrich their lives and achieve their dreams.”

To participate and qualify for the promotion, ETL customers need to send the word Econet to 65100 and play a trivia question and answer game. For every correct answer, a customer collects two points and one point for a wrong answer. Each SMS costs M1, with the points ensuring an ETL customer’s entry into the draw. The frequency of playing the game increases chances of winning.

The Matsebetsebe Cash Promotion draws will be held live on Radio Lesotho on Mondays at 7:45 am, Harvest FM at 7.30 am on Tuesday, Moafrika FM on Wednesday at 7 am, PC FM on Thursday at 7 am, while on Fridays it will be held on Ultimate Radio at 5:15 pm.

“Since this is a countrywide promotion, there will be monthly draws, one in Maseru, two in the North and the South. Throughout the three months, there will be activity countrywide at our retail stores and franchises and our customers can brace themselves for a heated winter,” adds the statement. – Staff Writer.