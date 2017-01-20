Double delight in Maputsoe

. . . as Linare aim to upset defending league champions

Mikia Kalati

INCONSISTENT Linare have promised an upset in Saturday’s clash with Vodacom Premier League champions Lioli at Maputsoe DIFA Ground.

The match is part of a double header that will also feature the clash between Butha Buthe Warriors and Bantu earlier in the day.

Linare public relations officer, Refiloe Makhobotloane this week told the Lesotho Times that Tse Tala will seek to bounce back from Sunday’s 0-3 loss to LCS by beating the champions.

“We failed to perform last weekend and must make up for it by collecting three points against Lioli,” Makhobotloane said, adding his side had been working hard to rectify its mistakes.

Makhobotloane said Linare was in the process of registering six new players who could be unleashed on Saturday.

“They are experienced campaigners who have been playing in this league, but I cannot reveal their identities before the registration has been completed.”

He said they had also renewed the loan deal of Congolese forward Nzenze Nkulu until the end of the season.

Nkulu, who is on loan from Bantu, has scored 14 goals so far.

Meanwhile, pacesetters, Bantu have been warned against complacency by their coach, James Madidilane who said their opponents Butha Buthe Warriors had nothing to lose as they anchored the log standings.

“Games against such teams can be dangerous, they are at the bottom while we are at the top and that will be a big motivation for them to beat us,” Madidilane said.

“We will have to be very careful in our approach; the mentality of our players must change and be prepared to fight for the points even against struggling teams.

“There is pressure from the clubs in second and third positions so we cannot take Warriors for granted,” said the former South African international who is in his first year in charge of the Mafeteng side.

LCS Ground will also host a double-header when Kick4Life take on Sandawana, followed by the Sky Battalion- LCS clash later in the day.

A win for Kick4Life will help keep the pressure on Bantu and second placed Lioli with the latter only playing on Sunday.

Sandawana will be seeking to continue from where they left off on this past Sunday when they beaten Sky Battalion.

LCS appear to be back to their best having opened the second round with a 3-0 victory over Linare last Saturday.

Rookies Sky Battalion will look to rediscover the form that saw them surprise many by finishing the first round in fourth position.

They head into this encounter on the back of a defeat to Sandawana.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday

Butha Buthe Warriors v Bantu

Linare v Bantu

Sky Battalion v LCS

Kick4Life v Sandawana

Sunday

LDF v Rovers

Likhopo v LMPS

Matlama v Liphakoe