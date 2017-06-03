DJ Veenushka headlines lifestyle series

Mohalenyane Phakela

BLOEMFONTEIN-BASED DJ Veenushka is set to headline the fifth edition of the lifestyle series, Chillin’ in the City at the Cuban Linx in Maseru on Saturday evening.

He will share the stage with local acts such as Hobbs, Shaixstacy, Trybz, Da Starr, Konsept and NINE24.

Veenushka has made a name for himself in Bloemfontein playing at popular clubs like Topaz and The Thouts. He recently won a Hunter’s Edge DJ Competition and is currently working on his own music.

One of the organisers, Nkopane Makotoane said they chose Veenushka because he could relate to the local environment.

“For the past two editions we headlined with South Africans acts (Shaxe Khumalo and DJ Vards) but this time we thought we should make it special since it will be elections day,” Makotoane said.

“We wanted someone who could relate effectively with the environment and mood of people that day as patrons would have just elected their preferred politicians.

“Veenushka was born in Lesotho so we believe he is the right candidate. This will be the first time he is featured in our series of events but he has played in the country before and we love the way he plays and we are rest assured it will appeal to the audience.”

“We host Chillin’ In The City every first Saturday of the month under different exciting themes. We also provide and allow hubbly bubblies into our events.”

The doors will open at 2pm with slow jams playing till late at 10pm when the actual party starts and until the next day.