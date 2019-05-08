Denim and Sneakers thrills fans

Nthatuoa Koeshe

ORGANISERS of this year’s first edition of Denim and Sneakers put together a memorable event at Cuban Linx last weekend.

The show came after a social media buzz last week as revelers anticipated another scintillating show.

Denim and Sneakers is held thrice annually with revelers dressed in jeans and sneakers and the Saturday show was filled to the brim.

The organisers allowed ladies free entrance before 6pm and thi9s helped ensure that the venue was packed early setting the mood for a great outing.

The event featured South African artiste Legoody and locals Pablo DJ, DJ Gama, DJ Toxique, Veenushka, Kushy, Konsept, Kopper, Trybs and Ten/10 while Mavele and Kaofela alternated the Mceeing with hourly slots.

The DJs played house and hip hop music which accommodated the audience well.

Event organiser, Afro DJ, told the Weekender in a recent interview that the event was a great way to begin the year for upcoming denim and sneaker editions.

“The attendance was amazing and that made this event a success,” Afro DJ said.

“It was a beautiful event which exceeded my expectations considering the fact it was just marketed for just a week.”

He said the show was also sponsored by Flying Fish and designer, Mr CEO who sponsored his look for the night.

Mr CEO, born Tshepang Moilwa, recently hosted his debut fashion event dubbed The Fashion Grill. He said he was thrilled by the idea of Denim and Sneakers hence he supported it by dressing up the host.

“This is one of the events which always happen without fail and what better way to show appreciation than supporting its progress,” Mr CEO said.