Date set for ABC “expulsions” case

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE much-anticipated All Basotho Convention (ABC) expulsions case will now be heard next week on 23 October 2019.

High Court judge, Justice Tšeliso Monapathi, set the date on Monday after listening to submissions from lawyers representing “expelled” ABC deputy leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, and his four co-applicants as well submissions from the defendants’ lawyers.

Prof Mahao’s co-applicants are fellow ABC’s NEC members, Lebohang Hlaele (secretary general), Samuel Rapapa (chairperson), Montoeli Masoetsa (spokesperson) and ‘Matebatso Doti (deputy spokesperson).

The respondents are ABC leader and Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, the ABC, the ABC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Dr Moeketsi Majoro (who was appointed by Dr Thabane to replace Prof Mahao), Kemiso Mosenene (who was appointed chairperson in place of Mr Rapapa), Sentle Rabale (who was appointed spokesperson in place of Mr Masoetsa) and Joel Mohale who was appointed deputy spokesperson in place of Ms Doti.

Prof Mahao and his colleagues are challenging their 17 June 2019 “expulsion” from the ABC by Dr Thabane. They are represented by Advocates Koili Ndebele and Mabatṧoeneng Hlaele while Dr Thabane and the other respondents are represented by Advocates Rethabile Setlojoane and Rapapa Sepiriti.

The two sets of lawyers agreed on the 23 October 2019 date when they appeared in court on Monday.

They settled on the date to allow the court to first hear an application by Dr Thabane’s legal team to file more affidavits in support of their application for the rescission of Justice Monapathi’s interim order blocking the “expulsions” of the Mahao faction from the ABC.

The judge issued the interim order blocking the “expulsions” on 4 September 2019. But before the main case dealing with the merits of the expulsions is heard, Dr Thabane’s side wants that interim order rescinded in the meantime.

On Monday, the applicants and respondents’ lawyers agreed that Dr Thabane’s lawyers will file their affidavits on 18 October 2019 and Prof Mahao’s legal team should file their response by 21 October 2019.

After hearing the two sets of lawyers’ submissions on Monday, Justice Monapathi then set 23 October 2019 as the date for hearing the main case of the “expulsions”.