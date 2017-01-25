Crew hosts back to school fiesta

Mohalenyane Phakela

VODACOM Superstar 2016 Dance Category winners, Step Up Dance Crew are set to host an entertainment fiesta on 28 January at Maseru Central Park to reward their fans for their loyal support.

Dubbed the Step Up Back to School Jamboree 2017, the event is the Sbujwa dancers’ first after they won the prestigious competition in October last year.

Group representative, Tšabalira Lesenyeho this week told the Weekender that the outfit had an obligation to fulfil a promise they made to give back to their fans “through an event, for helping us win the Vodacom Superstar competition”.

He said they would also conduct a raffle to give away various prizes including their branded merchandise and stationery.

“We aim at making an impact in the entertainment scene through various events and we are doing all we can to ensure that this show leaves a remarkable impression and makes us a sought after brand.

“Vodacom helped us move a step closer to our dreams through the exposure and prize money (M70 000) which enabled us to get our own sound system as well as foot bills for this upcoming event,” Lesenyeho said.

The event will be supported by dance outfits; Captain Movers, Heart Breakers, KTA Kings, Urban Slayers and black Ink, with rappers Kislev, Sthola, Kot Inferno and Shuffle44 while disc spinners Tybzen, Khebza, Gave, DJ DOB, DJ Maofane and DJ Nkasa will man the DJ booth. Radio personalities Mo Damane and Mr Words are expected to be the MCs.

Lesenyeho said they were planning a schools tour to conduct dancing lessons for students.

“We did several promotional tours while we were campaigning for votes during the Vodacom Superstar Competition which means most of the votes came from students.

“So the schools tour is a token of our appreciation for the support. We will teach different types of dance as well as motivate people to realise that dance can also be a career.”

He said dancing had helped them escape different challenges faced by youth as they had spent most of their time practicing and “therefore we wish to encourage students to take their talents seriously as that will also help them”.